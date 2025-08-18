Padma Shri Awardee B K S Sanjay Named New President Of AIIMS Guwahati

B. K. S. Sanjay |

Dehradun: The Government of India has nominated renowned orthopedic surgeon and Padma Shri recipient Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay as the President of AIIMS Guwahati. This appointment, made on August 18, 2025, is a strategic move to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and address regional imbalances, particularly in the northeastern region.

Dr. Sanjay is a world-famous orthopedic surgeon, clinical researcher, and academician whose name is in the Guinness and Limca Books of World Records. His work has been published in numerous top-rated journals. With a career spanning 45 years, he has a distinguished background, having received training in India before pursuing advanced fellowships in Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, the USA, and Russia. He has also traveled extensively, sharing his expertise in over 50 countries.

This nomination is part of the Central Government’s broader vision to make AIIMS institutions foundational pillars of the "Viksit Bharat Mission." The government hopes that Dr. Sanjay's extensive experience and distinguished career will significantly enhance patient care, medical education, and research at AIIMS Guwahati and throughout the northeastern states.