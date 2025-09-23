Over 4 Lakh Suggestions Pour In From Rural Areas For UP’s 2047 Development Roadmap

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Under the Uttar Pradesh government’s ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’ campaign, nodal officers and intellectuals in all 75 districts are engaging in dialogue with students, teachers, entrepreneurs, farmers, media, labor unions, and the general public. Along with sharing the development journey of the past 8 years, discussions are being held with people in both urban and rural areas of the state to seek suggestions for the future roadmap. By Tuesday, around five lakh suggestions had been received under the campaign. Of these, nearly 4 lakh suggestions came from rural areas and about one lakh from urban areas. The highest participation has been from the 31–60 age group, while Gen-Z and senior citizens have also shown active involvement.

In the suggestions, people have placed greater emphasis on sectors like education, health, agriculture, urban and rural development, IT-technology, and industry. In particular, citizens have given important inputs regarding transparency in education policies and policies implemented in rural areas.

Here are some of the major suggestions:

Hrithik Sharma of Ghaziabad suggested establishing the country’s largest computer museum in Uttar Pradesh. This museum would showcase the journey from analogue devices to modern mainframes, serving as a centre of technological tourism and inspiration for youth.

Ashutosh Patel of Ballia suggested providing high-speed internet and a universal digital ID to every village and town, implementing AI/AR/VR education in schools, as well as health-tech, agri-tech, and smart city solutions.

Akanksha of Varanasi emphasized improving lighting and design of public places, setting up CCTV networks, safety apps, and rapid police response systems. She also recommended skill development, financial access, and fast-track courts for women.

Mahima Singh of Lucknow highlighted the importance of education, skill training, equal pay, health and reproductive rights, and participation in leadership. She also called for the eradication of child marriage, recognition of domestic work, and strengthening of support systems.

So far, the campaign has received over 2 lakh pieces of feedback from districts including Firozabad, Basti, Jaunpur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Etah, Meerut, Farrukhabad, Mainpuri, Maharajganj, and Prayagraj. The government has stated that these public suggestions will be incorporated into the development roadmap, and concrete steps will be taken to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state by 2047.