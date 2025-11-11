 Lucknow To Host FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup Trophy Yatra On November 12
The World Cup, to be held in Tamil Nadu from November 28 to December 10, officially began its journey with the unveiling of the Pre-Trophy Yatra and mascot in the host state on Monday. The Yatra aims to inspire the nation’s youth to embrace hockey and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.

Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is all set to host a historic moment, the Trophy Yatra of the upcoming FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025. The prestigious trophy will receive a grand welcome in the city on November 12, with Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Shri Girish Chandra Yadav attending as the Special Guest.

The Lucknow event, scheduled at 5, Kalidas Marg, will commence at 10 a.m. and witness the presence of senior government officials, sportspersons, students, and representatives from various sports organizations.

Centered around the slogan “Khelenge Yuva, Jeetega Desh,” the program will emphasize the vital role of sports in nation-building. Through this initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government seeks to motivate young players to pursue excellence in sports and bring pride to the nation.

