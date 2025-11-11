Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag To Be Hoisted On November 25, Ceremony Led By PM Modi & Mohan Bhagwat

Ayodhya Ram Temple | X |

Lucknow: Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, announced that the temple flag will be hoisted on November 25, marking the completion of the temple’s construction. The flag will rise approximately 190 feet above the ground, and its design has been finalized. The ceremony will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, in the presence of Governor Anandi Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event will primarily focus on eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Rai informed that all invitees are requested to arrive by the evening of November 24, with entry to the temple complex open from 8 p.m. The following day, November 25, coincides with Vivah Panchami, celebrated across Ayodhya as the divine wedding of Lord Ram. Around 12 to 15 processions are expected to take place across the city from 4 p.m. onwards, after the flag hoisting concludes by 2 p.m.

He added, “Nearly 6,000 invited guests will participate in the darshan ceremony inside the temple. Public entry to Ram Janmabhoomi will remain closed on that day. For attendees, 1,600 rooms have been reserved, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will oversee all accommodation and related arrangements for the invited workers.”