 Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag To Be Hoisted On November 25, Ceremony Led By PM Modi & Mohan Bhagwat
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshAyodhya Ram Temple Flag To Be Hoisted On November 25, Ceremony Led By PM Modi & Mohan Bhagwat

Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag To Be Hoisted On November 25, Ceremony Led By PM Modi & Mohan Bhagwat

The ceremony will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, in the presence of Governor Anandi Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event will primarily focus on eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Ayodhya Ram Temple | X |

Lucknow: Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, announced that the temple flag will be hoisted on November 25, marking the completion of the temple’s construction. The flag will rise approximately 190 feet above the ground, and its design has been finalized. The ceremony will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, in the presence of Governor Anandi Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event will primarily focus on eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Rai informed that all invitees are requested to arrive by the evening of November 24, with entry to the temple complex open from 8 p.m. The following day, November 25, coincides with Vivah Panchami, celebrated across Ayodhya as the divine wedding of Lord Ram. Around 12 to 15 processions are expected to take place across the city from 4 p.m. onwards, after the flag hoisting concludes by 2 p.m.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Exit Polls Predict NDA’s Return To Power With Comfortable Majority...
article-image

He added, “Nearly 6,000 invited guests will participate in the darshan ceremony inside the temple. Public entry to Ram Janmabhoomi will remain closed on that day. For attendees, 1,600 rooms have been reserved, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will oversee all accommodation and related arrangements for the invited workers.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Flat Owner’s Identity Forged; ₹11.35 Crore Bank Loan Secured Using Fake Documents
Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Flat Owner’s Identity Forged; ₹11.35 Crore Bank Loan Secured Using Fake Documents
Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park
Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag To Be Hoisted On November 25, Ceremony Led By PM Modi & Mohan Bhagwat

Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag To Be Hoisted On November 25, Ceremony Led By PM Modi & Mohan Bhagwat

Lucknow To Host FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup Trophy Yatra On November 12

Lucknow To Host FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup Trophy Yatra On November 12

VIDEO: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Rashtriya Ekta Yatra In Barabanki, Emphasises...

VIDEO: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Rashtriya Ekta Yatra In Barabanki, Emphasises...

Ayodhya Medical College Adopts Unique Discipline Method: Negligent Staff Asked To Write ‘Ram...

Ayodhya Medical College Adopts Unique Discipline Method: Negligent Staff Asked To Write ‘Ram...

Uttar Pradesh Shines At National Water Awards 2024: Mirzapur Named Best District In North Zone, Agra...

Uttar Pradesh Shines At National Water Awards 2024: Mirzapur Named Best District In North Zone, Agra...