 Ram Temple Trust Clears Quality Audit Of Ram Lalla’s Bhog Prasad Ahead Of Makar Sankranti
In a first-of-its-kind move, the Ram Temple Trust has approved a comprehensive quality audit of the bhog prasad offered daily to Ram Lalla. A Delhi-based team will inspect ingredients, cooking methods and hygiene, and issue a purity certificate only if all standards are met. The step aims to formalise food safety practices at the temple.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
In a first-of-its-kind step aimed at formalising food safety practices at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the Ram Temple Trust has cleared a comprehensive quality audit of the bhog prasad offered daily to Ram Lalla. | X/ @myogiadityanath

Ayodhya: In a first-of-its-kind step aimed at formalising food safety practices at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the Ram Temple Trust has cleared a comprehensive quality audit of the bhog prasad offered daily to Ram Lalla. The inspection will be conducted by a special team from Delhi, which will assess ingredients, cooking methods and hygiene standards before issuing a purity certificate.

Delhi team to inspect

The decision was taken after approval from the Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai. Only prasad prepared inside the temple kitchen is offered to Ram Lalla, as offerings from outside have already been barred.

Officials said the Delhi-based team is scheduled to visit Ayodhya in February. The team will collect samples of raw materials used in the bhog, inspect storage and cooking practices, and examine overall sanitation in the kitchen. Health screening of the bhandaris or temple cooks will also be carried out, including tests for skin diseases and tuberculosis. The purity certificate will be issued only if all standards are met.

The move comes as Ayodhya gears up for Makar Sankranti celebrations on January 15, when Ram Lalla will be offered special khichdi bhog along with til, jaggery and other satvik items during special worship at the temple.

Auspicious timing

Explaining the religious significance, Pandit Kaushalyanandan Vardhan said Makar Sankranti begins at 9:39 pm on January 14, but the auspicious period will be considered valid after sunrise. According to him, the most favourable time for rituals and charity on January 15 will be from morning till 1:39 pm.

article-image

He said the festival is associated with Surya and Shani Dev, as the Sun enters Capricorn, the zodiac sign ruled by Shani. Khichdi, which is dear to Shani Dev, is seen as symbolic of the Navgrahas and is believed to help pacify planetary afflictions.

City-wide preparations

Across Ramnagari, temples have completed preparations for the festival. Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan, Dashrath Mahal and other major shrines will offer til and khichdi to the deities. Devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the Saryu, perform acts of charity and throng temples for darshan.

Several religious institutions will organise khichdi feasts and distribute prasad to devotees at places including Dashrath Mahal, Maniram Das Chhawani, Shri Ram Vallabhakunj, Hanuman Bagh and Siyaram Kila.

