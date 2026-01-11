Uttar Pradesh To Host 2 Day AI And Health Innovation Conference | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: The Yogi government is set to take a historic initiative towards making Uttar Pradesh a model state for modern, accessible, and technology-enabled health system in the country. On Monday, the two-day 'UP AI and Health Innovation Conference' is going to commence in Lucknow, which reflects the state government's commitment to link Artificial Intelligence (AI) with health services to deliver better treatment to common citizens. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate this conference on Monday.

During this, Union State Minister Jitin Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak, IT & Electronics Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, IT & Electronics State Minister Ajit Singh Pal, Health and Family Welfare State Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh will be present. In the conference, State Transformation Commission's Chief Executive Officer Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of Medical Health & Medical Education Department Amit Kumar Ghosh, Principal Secretary of IT & Electronics Department Anurag Yadav will address. Many senior officials from state and central government will be present in the program. Meanwhile, experts from AI and health sector from India and abroad including NITI Aayog, National Health Authority, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank, Gates Foundation, Google will participate in various sessions of the conference.

Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable progress in health infrastructure, medical education, digital governance, and investment sectors in the past years. This conference is an extension of those policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which realize the vision of “Digital Uttar Pradesh” and “Smart Health System.”

This conference will be effective in making Uttar Pradesh's AI-based, future-ready, and people-centric health system more effective under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Under the conference, on the first day Monday, the inaugural session will present the direction and vision of AI-based health innovation in Uttar Pradesh. After that, the sessions will have in-depth discussions on successful use of AI in healthcare at global level, role of AI in economic development and social welfare, and current status of AI in Indian states. Along with this, deliberations on Digital Public Infrastructure, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, data governance, and secure AI adoption will make it clear how Uttar Pradesh can make health services more effective through balance of policy and technology.

On Tuesday, the second day of the conference will be entirely focused on practical applications. There will be special sessions on empowering doctors, nurses, ASHA and Anganwadi workers through AI, and reaching telemedicine and remote care to rural areas. Meanwhile, possibilities of fast and accurate diagnostics through use of AI in radiology, TB screening, pathology, cancer, and smart medical devices will be highlighted. Startup pitch session and AI roadmap for states will show how health services will become more affordable and accessible in the future. During the conference, live demonstrations of AI-based health solutions, startups, and pilot projects implemented in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the Innovation and Experience Zone, which will act as a bridge between policy and technology.