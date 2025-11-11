VIDEO: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Rashtriya Ekta Yatra In Barabanki, Emphasises ‘Nation First’ And Unity Beyond Caste Or Religion

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Barabanki/Lucknow, November 11: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that no sect, religion, or caste can ever be greater than the nation. “Our foremost goal must be Nation First. When the nation stands united, we all stand united,” he said.

Opposition To Vande Mataram A Barrier To Unity

The Chief Minister emphasized that opposition to Vande Mataram is, in essence, the biggest barrier to national unity. The Chief Minister was speaking after launching the Rashtriya Ekta Yatra in the Kursi Assembly constituency as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Bharat Ratna and Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He urged people to identify those who eagerly seek benefits from government schemes but refuse to sing Vande Mataram. “Such elements weaken the fabric of unity and must be rejected. Casteism, nepotism, regionalism, religious divisions, and the mindset that pits brother against brother or caste against caste have no place in a united India,” he added.

₹1,734 Crore Development Projects Inaugurated

On this occasion, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 254 development projects worth ₹1,734 crore in Barabanki. He also distributed cheques and certificates to beneficiaries of various schemes and felicitated winners of different competitions. Prior to the program, he inspected several stalls showcasing local initiatives.

Vande Mataram Symbolises National Devotion

Speaking in a firm tone, CM Yogi said, “Even today, there are people who live and prosper in India but refuse to sing Vande Mataram. Recognize their intentions; those opposing Vande Mataram are, in truth, opposing Bharat Mata. This hymn is a tribute to the Motherland, an expression of heartfelt devotion. By worshipping the three divine forms — Maa Durga, Maa Saraswati, and Maa Lakshmi, we have drawn the strength to advance India and Indianness. Every citizen must contribute to strengthening nationalism by embracing Vande Mataram.”

The Chief Minister said the song, voiced by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and sung by revolutionaries on their way to the gallows, embodies India’s unity and integrity. “It is unfortunate that some still oppose this sacred song; such opposition has no place in our society,” he stated.

CM Yogi noted that the present year holds special significance in shaping the vision of a New India. It marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man and architect of India’s unity; the 150th year of Vande Mataram’s composition; and the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who gave a distinct identity to India’s tribal community.

This year also commemorates 75 years of the Indian Constitution, presented to the Constituent Assembly by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on November 26, 1949. The year began with the Prayagraj Mahakumbh and will culminate with the saffron flag flying on the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Historical Reflection On National Unity

Reflecting on India’s history, the Chief Minister said that both the Mughal and British periods sought to break India’s unity. “For thousands of years, India remained one, but foreign powers tried to divide it. The most painful division came on August 14, 1947, when the British partitioned the nation. Their intention was to leave India fragmented,” he said.

He added that the British had declared their plan to grant independence while allowing princely states to either join India or Pakistan, or remain independent.

“It was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, who united 563 princely states and became the true architect of modern India. When the Nawab of Junagadh and the Nizam of Hyderabad refused to join the Republic, Sardar Patel gave them a choice: either cooperate or face the consequences. Ultimately, both fled to Pakistan,” the Chief Minister recounted.

Attack On ‘So-Called Secularists’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the so-called secularists, saying, “Tell those misled by false narratives that the Nawab of Mohammadabad, who served as the treasurer of the Muslim League, financed Pakistan’s creation using Indian assets meant for the nation’s development. He later fled to Pakistan, but after facing ruin there, his descendants are now struggling in India. The property is enemy property, and only the Government of India and its citizens have rightful ownership over it.”

National Unity As India’s Foundation

The Chief Minister emphasized that national unity is the pride, dignity, and identity of India, and the foundation for future generations. He said that Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, through the composition of Vande Mataram, gave the nation an immortal mantra for freedom that awakened public consciousness. It was this hymn that revolutionaries sang during the struggle for independence, even at the gallows, leaving behind a message that nothing stands above the nation.

Call For ‘Nation First’ Spirit

CM Yogi urged people not to let personal rivalries or friendships obstruct national unity and security. “We must stand together with the spirit of Nation First, dedicated to building a united and great India,” he said.

Warning against repeating the mistakes of history, the Chief Minister said that India did not fall under foreign rule by chance. “Invaders divided us, created caste-based armies, and weakened our strength. Later, they posed as well-wishers but came only to enslave us. History teaches us valuable lessons; we must draw inspiration from its golden chapters and work towards a brighter, stronger future,” he remarked.

PM Modi’s Leadership Honours National Icons

Highlighting India’s transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said that in the past 11 years, the country has witnessed remarkable progress, combining development, social welfare, and cultural pride. He recalled that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first to honor Sardar Patel by declaring October 31 as a national celebration, and PM Modi institutionalized it as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Run for Unity events are now organized across every district, and the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, stands as a tribute to Sardar Patel.

CM Yogi said that Prime Minister Modi has given due respect to India’s national icons, something Congress governments had denied. “Fourteen of fifteen states had proposed Sardar Patel’s name for the post of Prime Minister, yet he was denied the opportunity. Under PM Modi’s leadership, however, the BJP has honored both Sardar Patel and Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar. After 500 years, the path was cleared for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

Revival Of Spiritual And Cultural Heritage

He added that the double-engine government is restoring the grandeur of Uttar Pradesh’s spiritual and cultural heritage, including Naimisharanya, Deva Sharif, and Mahadeva, and developing corridors at Lodheshwar Mahadev and Gola Gokarnnath. Simultaneously, major initiatives are underway to develop Mathura-Vrindavan, Govardhan, Barsana, Gokul, Baldev, Shuktirtha, and Vidur Kuti, combining heritage conservation with modern development.

The Chief Minister announced that the ancestral residence of Barabanki’s son, KD Singh Babu, is being transformed into a grand museum to honor the region’s contribution to the freedom movement. He said, “While the GST on synthetic menthol remains 18%, the GST on agricultural produce has been reduced to just 5% to support our farmers.”

Praising progressive farmers like Padma Shri awardee Ramsaran Verma, Sandeep Verma, Moiuddin, and Nimit Singh, CM Yogi said they serve as inspiration for others through their work in diverse agricultural sectors and through FPOs that are transforming rural livelihoods.

Industrial Development Initiatives

Highlighting the state’s industrial growth, CM Yogi announced that an industrial area is being developed on 232 acres in Kandahi village near Ram Sanehi Ghat, while an industrial corridor is coming up on 220 hectares in Haidergarh, near the Purvanchal Expressway. “When industry and progressive farming come together, both income and employment rise,” he said.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Industrial and Employment Zone will be established on at least 100 acres in every district of Uttar Pradesh. These zones will serve as hubs for entrepreneurship, skill development, and local employment. “Our double-engine government is committed to ensuring comprehensive development across every sector,” he concluded.

Infrastructure And Farmer Welfare

CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Eight years ago, Uttar Pradesh lagged far behind in infrastructure. Years of nepotism and caste-based politics had left the state impoverished. Farmers were pushed to the brink, some even taking desperate steps, but today they are earning multiple times more and also benefiting from the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi.”

He highlighted that development is now visible across all sectors, roads, railways, air connectivity, and inland waterways. The metro network has expanded rapidly, and the state now boasts the country’s first inland waterway and the first rapid rail service. The inaugural session of the Sports University has commenced, and work is underway to broaden the scope of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. CM Yogi emphasized that holistic development in every sector is the key to a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Uttar Pradesh.

The event was attended by State Government Ministers Satish Chandra Sharma, MLAs Sakendra Pratap Verma and Dinesh Rawat, District Panchayat President Rajrani Rawat, Legislative Council member Engineer Avnish Singh, Umesh Dwivedi, Chairman of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Commission Baijnath Rawat, former MP Priyanka Rawat, Upendra Rawat, BJP Regional President Kamlesh Mishra, District President Arvind Maurya, Padma Awardee Ramsaran Verma, among others.

Women And Children’s Welfare Outreach

The Chief Minister also performed Annaprashan for children, meeting little girls to inquire about their well-being and studies. He presented them with roses and chocolates. Earlier, Vande Mataram was sung en masse, adding a spiritual and patriotic touch to the occasion.