VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Vande Mataram To Be Made Compulsory In All Schools & Colleges

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that singing Vande Mataram will soon be made compulsory in all schools and colleges across the state.

Speaking at an Ekta Yatra (Unity March) event in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said the national song represents India’s pride and unity and should be sung by every student as a mark of respect for the motherland.

“There should be a sense of reverence for Vande Mataram. We will ensure it is sung in every educational institution in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

He added that Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875, played a key role in inspiring patriotism during the freedom movement and continues to symbolize India’s cultural spirit.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions. Many people, including educationists and students, welcomed the move, calling it a way to strengthen national pride.

“It is a good initiative. Students should know the importance of Vande Mataram and what it means for our country,” said Anjali Singh, a school teacher in Gorakhpur.

However, several Muslim clerics have urged the government to act with sensitivity. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said, “We respect the country and its symbols, but no one should be forced to sing something that may conflict with their religious beliefs. Patriotism cannot be imposed.”

Another scholar, Maulana Arshad Madani, said, “Love for the nation is not shown by compulsion. The government should make sure everyone’s faith is respected.”

Education department officials said a circular will soon be issued to schools making the singing of Vande Mataram part of the daily morning assembly routine along with the national anthem.

The announcement coincides with the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, which the state government plans to celebrate through cultural and educational programmes across Uttar Pradesh.