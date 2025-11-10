J&K & Haryana Police Bust Major Terror Plot; 8 Held Including 2 Doctors - VIDEO

Arrested J&K Doctor's Confession Leads Police To 300-kg RDX, AK-47 Haul Near Delhi | X |

Chandigarh: The J & K and Haryana police on Monday claimed to have busted a major terror plot in coordination of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) with arrest eight persons including two doctors and recovery of 2,900 kg of improvised explosive devices material and arms and ammunition.

According to information, two doctors, including one in Haryana’s Faridabad district, from whom arms and ammunition were recovered in a raid Sunday, were among those arrested.

The arms and explosive material were linked to the terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfits, police said.

Hailing the success of the operation, Haryana DGP O P Singh said on X that he congratulated Faridabad police, Haryana police and Jammu and Kashmir police for the success of this operation…. In busting a major module. Faridabad police told newspersons that the police operation was still on and it had seized 360 kg of ammonium nitrate on Sunday from Dr Muzammil Shakil, an MBBS doctor and a teacher at Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad, originally from J&K.

Meanwhile, the J&K police said that multiple Jem poster were found pasted across Bunpora Nowgam area of Srinagar city threatening police and security forces following which a case was registered by police there and the police probe revealed that a white collar terror ecosystem involving radicalised professionals and students were in contact with foreign handlers and funds were raised through professional and academic networks under the pretext of social or charitable causes. Seven persons were arrested during the course of the police probe.

According to police, the seven accused were: Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, Maqsood Ahmad Das alias Shahid (trio residents of Nowgam, Srinagar), Molvi Irfan Ahmad (Imam of mosque, resident of Shopian), Zameer Ahmad Ahangar alias Mutlasha (Wakura, Ganderbal),

Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganale alias Musaib (Koil, Pulwama) Dr Adeel (Wanpora, Kulgam).

Meanwhile, a woman doctor, Dr Shaheen, was also arrested from Lucknow for her suspected role in the said terror module after an AK 47 rifle was recovered from a car belonging to her which was in possession of Dr Muzammil Shakil.

Police said that the recovery included a Chinese, a Beretta pistols with ammunition, an assault rifle with ammunition, 2,900 kg of IED making material, chemicals, reagents and inflammable material.

The police operation which was said to be on for the past two weeks was said to be one of the biggest terror related seizures in the National Capital Region (NCR) in recent years.