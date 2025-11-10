‘25 Se 30, Phir Se Nitish’ Hoarding Seen In Patna Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting - VIDEO

‘25 Se 30, Phir Se Nitish’ Hoarding Seen In Patna | X | ANI

Patna, November 10: A day before the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, a hoarding with the slogan "25 se 30, phir se Nitish" (From 2025 to 2030, Nitish once again) was spotted in Patna. The hoarding is drawing attention as the political temperature rises in the state capital.

The poster referring to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar comes amid heightened campaigning by major political parties ahead of Phase 2 polling, which will be held on Tuesday (November 11). The slogan suggests support for the continuation of Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister for another term.

According to the Election Commission of India, polling in the second phase will cover key constituencies across central and north Bihar, with tight security arrangements in place. All necessary preparations, including deployment of polling personnel and electronic voting machines (EVMs), have been completed.

Polling will be held on 122 assembly constituencies in 20 districts of Bihar.

Phase 1 of Bihar Elections

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, which was held on November 6 witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66%, the highest ever in the state’s electoral history. Polling was conducted across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, covering an electorate of nearly 3.75 crore voters.

The Election Commission reported that voting remained largely peaceful, with only a few isolated incidents of disturbance, including an attack on a deputy chief minister’s convoy.

Districts such as Muzaffarpur recorded some of the highest participation levels, crossing 70% turnout in several constituencies. Officials noted that the polling exercise followed a recent voter roll revision, which saw the removal of around 60 lakh names during the cleanup process.