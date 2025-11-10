 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Dy CM Samrat Choudhary’s Chopper Almost Lands At Khesari Lal Yadav’s RJD Rally - VIDEO
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
A dramatic mix-up during an election campaign in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Saturday has taken social media by storm. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s helicopter nearly landed at the wrong rally site in Kahalgaon, mistaking an RJD gathering for his own.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded when the pilot, preparing to land for Samrat Choudhary’s election rally, spotted RJD flags and a massive crowd below. Believing it to be the designated venue, the pilot began descent. However, within moments, it became clear that the rally below was actually that of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), where actor and RJD star campaigner Khesari Lal Yadav was addressing supporters.

As the helicopter hovered close to the ground, chants of “Tejashwi Yadav Zindabad” echoed from the crowd. Realising the confusion, the pilot swiftly lifted the chopper and redirected it toward the correct venue nearby.

Reports suggest that two political rallies, one for RJD and another for the JD(U) candidate, were being held in close proximity, leading to the landing mix-up.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with users posting humorous reactions such as, “Even Samrat Choudhary was drawn by Khesari Yadav’s crowd!” Many are calling it “the most entertaining moment of the Bihar elections.”

