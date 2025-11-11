 Ayodhya Medical College Adopts Unique Discipline Method: Negligent Staff Asked To Write ‘Ram Ram’
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
Ayodhya: At Ayodhya’s Rajarshi Dashrath Government Medical College, discipline has taken a spiritual twist. Students and staff found negligent or indisciplined are being asked to repeatedly write “Ram Ram” as a way to reflect on their mistakes and restore focus.

The unique practice, introduced informally by the college administration, aims to promote self-awareness and calmness rather than impose punishment. Depending on the severity of the lapse—be it delay in reporting to duty, negligence in patient care, or disorderly conduct—individuals are asked to write the phrase multiple times as a corrective exercise.

College principal Dr. Satyajeet Verma explained that the move is not an official order but a verbal suggestion meant to encourage mindfulness and moral discipline. “There is no compulsion or religious angle. It is about introspection and higher values. Students of other faiths may adopt a phrase aligned with their beliefs,” he said.

Dr. Verma believes this reflective exercise cultivates patience and compassion—virtues essential for medical professionals. “Writing ‘Ram Ram’ brings peace and control over one’s emotions. It’s about shaping doctors who are not only skilled but also empathetic,” he added.

Interestingly, the initiative extends beyond students. Hospital staff and attendants found shirking duties have also been asked to follow the same practice, often submitting notebooks filled with “Ram Ram” written in neat handwriting. The administration says the idea is to replace punitive measures like fines or suspensions with self-correction through contemplation.

The experiment, however, has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters call it a culturally rooted and humane approach to discipline, while critics warn it risks blurring the line between spirituality and secular education. “If it promotes self-discipline, it’s fine, but it should not appear like a religious practice,” said a second-year MBBS student.

Amid the debate, the college stands by its rationale. A senior faculty member reiterated, “It is voluntary, not mandatory. The purpose is to build responsibility and humility, not enforce faith.”

Education observers say the Ayodhya college’s approach reflects a growing trend in some institutions seeking to blend moral and professional learning. As the idea gains attention across Uttar Pradesh, Rajarshi Dashrath Government Medical College finds itself at the heart of a national conversation—about how best to teach responsibility, reflection, and respect in a profession built on care.

