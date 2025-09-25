Lucknow: Farmers Protest On Bullock Carts Against LDA Over Land, Compensation Issues

File Pic (Representative Image) |

Lucknow: Farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rashtrawadi) staged a massive protest in Lucknow on Tuesday, arriving on bullock carts and carrying sticks as they marched from Kaiserbagh to the District Magistrate’s office. The protesters accused the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) of seizing a cremation ground and failing to deliver compensation and rehabilitation benefits promised during land acquisition.

The farmers said their land in Ujariyaon under the Gomti Nagar scheme was acquired in 1984 at a compensation rate of 84 paise per square foot, later revised by the court to ₹4.60. Despite a 2016 court order, they allege LDA has not disbursed full payments, citing lack of funds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ashok Yadav, the organization’s president, stated that alongside compensation, promises were made of jobs, housing, farmer centers, and village development, but none were fulfilled. “Women of farmer families are now forced to work as domestic help to survive,” he said.

Protesters further alleged that of three cremation sites originally available, only one remains, with the rest taken over by LDA. “We have written proof of the promises made, but no authority listens to us,” said participating women, adding that years of appeals to both LDA and district officials have gone unheard.

Declaring that farmers are left to struggle between the state government and LDA, leaders warned of an indefinite agitation if their 13-point demand charter is not met.