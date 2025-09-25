 Lucknow: Farmers Protest On Bullock Carts Against LDA Over Land, Compensation Issues
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshLucknow: Farmers Protest On Bullock Carts Against LDA Over Land, Compensation Issues

Lucknow: Farmers Protest On Bullock Carts Against LDA Over Land, Compensation Issues

The farmers said their land in Ujariyaon under the Gomti Nagar scheme was acquired in 1984 at a compensation rate of 84 paise per square foot, later revised by the court to ₹4.60. Despite a 2016 court order, they allege LDA has not disbursed full payments, citing lack of funds.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 02:53 AM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image) |

Lucknow: Farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rashtrawadi) staged a massive protest in Lucknow on Tuesday, arriving on bullock carts and carrying sticks as they marched from Kaiserbagh to the District Magistrate’s office. The protesters accused the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) of seizing a cremation ground and failing to deliver compensation and rehabilitation benefits promised during land acquisition.

The farmers said their land in Ujariyaon under the Gomti Nagar scheme was acquired in 1984 at a compensation rate of 84 paise per square foot, later revised by the court to ₹4.60. Despite a 2016 court order, they allege LDA has not disbursed full payments, citing lack of funds.

Ashok Yadav, the organization’s president, stated that alongside compensation, promises were made of jobs, housing, farmer centers, and village development, but none were fulfilled. “Women of farmer families are now forced to work as domestic help to survive,” he said.

Read Also
GST Rate Cut Brings Relief To Consumers & Traders: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
article-image

Protesters further alleged that of three cremation sites originally available, only one remains, with the rest taken over by LDA. “We have written proof of the promises made, but no authority listens to us,” said participating women, adding that years of appeals to both LDA and district officials have gone unheard.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 12 Days After Water Pipeline Burst, Mantralaya Road Remains Closed For Traffic Movement
Mumbai News: 12 Days After Water Pipeline Burst, Mantralaya Road Remains Closed For Traffic Movement
Mumbai News: BMC Considers 2 Alternative Tanks For Malabar Hill Reservoir Repairs
Mumbai News: BMC Considers 2 Alternative Tanks For Malabar Hill Reservoir Repairs
Lucknow: Farmers Protest On Bullock Carts Against LDA Over Land, Compensation Issues
Lucknow: Farmers Protest On Bullock Carts Against LDA Over Land, Compensation Issues
₹3,000 Jacket At ₹1,600: Ravi Kishan Attacks Akhilesh Yadav Over GST - VIDEO
₹3,000 Jacket At ₹1,600: Ravi Kishan Attacks Akhilesh Yadav Over GST - VIDEO

Declaring that farmers are left to struggle between the state government and LDA, leaders warned of an indefinite agitation if their 13-point demand charter is not met.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lucknow: Farmers Protest On Bullock Carts Against LDA Over Land, Compensation Issues

Lucknow: Farmers Protest On Bullock Carts Against LDA Over Land, Compensation Issues

₹3,000 Jacket At ₹1,600: Ravi Kishan Attacks Akhilesh Yadav Over GST - VIDEO

₹3,000 Jacket At ₹1,600: Ravi Kishan Attacks Akhilesh Yadav Over GST - VIDEO

'Uttar Pradesh To Gain Most From Tax Cuts Under New GST Reform': CM Yogi Adityanath

'Uttar Pradesh To Gain Most From Tax Cuts Under New GST Reform': CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh News: KGMU Study Finds Prolonged Stress Weakens Immunity, Increases Risk Of Chronic...

Uttar Pradesh News: KGMU Study Finds Prolonged Stress Weakens Immunity, Increases Risk Of Chronic...

Uttar Pradesh News: Sitapur Headmaster Allegedly Assaults BSA With Belt, CCTV Captures Incident

Uttar Pradesh News: Sitapur Headmaster Allegedly Assaults BSA With Belt, CCTV Captures Incident