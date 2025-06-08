 Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh & MP Priya Saroj Celebrate Engagement In Lucknow
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 08, 2025, 11:42 PM IST
Lucknow: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj formalized their relationship during an emotional engagement ceremony at Lucknow's Hotel Centrum on Sunday. The couple, visibly moved during the ring exchange, chose personalized bands - hers designed by a Kolkata jeweler and his custom-made in Mumbai, collectively valued at ₹2.5 lakh.

The guest list blended sports and political luminaries, featuring former cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla alongside SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla. The 300 attendees enjoyed a curated menu combining the couple's favorites, including Bengali rasgullas requested by Saroj and Rinku's preferred paneer tikka.

Current UP Ranji captain Aryan Juyal joined colleagues in celebrating the union, marking one of Uttar Pradesh's most notable cross-professional alliances this year. The ceremony's understated elegance reflected both families' preferences for intimacy over extravagance.

