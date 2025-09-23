Greater Noida To Host 3rd Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show From September 25–29

Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: The Yogi government is taking significant steps to position Uttar Pradesh as the ‘Growth Engine of New India.’ In line with this vision, the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) will be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida.

This year, UPITS will showcase the state’s economic, cultural, and social strengths on a global platform. Alongside trade, industry, culture, cuisine, and technological innovation, the event will emphasize sustainability. Reinforcing its commitment to environmental protection and climate action, the Yogi government has launched the pledge “Uttar Pradesh Pledges to the Planet.” Through this initiative, UPITS 2025 highlights Uttar Pradesh’s emergence not only as India’s growth engine but also as its green engine.

At the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025), to be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, Hall No. 8 will offer visitors a special experience. The departments of Irrigation, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change will showcase their key schemes and achievements.

Visitors will learn how modern irrigation solutions in UP are boosting farmers’ yields while conserving large amounts of water, contributing to long-term water security and farmers’ prosperity. The hall will also highlight the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, which has successfully expanded the state’s forest cover by nearly five lakh acres. The initiative represents a major step toward environmental balance and connects citizens directly with the cause of greenery.

The program will also showcase how Uttar Pradesh has developed a robust model that balances development with ecological preservation to tackle climate change challenges. Keeping the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in focus, the state is rapidly advancing toward a greener future. According to the organizing committee, this section aims to inspire visitors and instill confidence that development and environmental protection can progress together. Experts believe that this model will serve as an example not only for Uttar Pradesh but for the entire country, guiding the way toward climate justice and sustainable development.

Five days of business, culture, and creativity

The stage is set for the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, where for five days, an extraordinary blend of trade, culture, cuisine, and creativity will be on display. This mega event will present Uttar Pradesh’s strengths and potential on the global stage. The main aim of the event is to establish the state as a global sourcing hub. From small, medium, and large industries to the treasures of the traditional One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, modern technology, handicrafts, and the state’s diverse food culture—all will be showcased under one roof.

This time, MSMEs and startups will get a special platform to connect with buyers and investors at the international level. At the same time, mega-industry sector companies will also exhibit their products and services. For traders, investors, and buyers, this event will not only open doors to new opportunities, but also strengthen the ‘Make in UP’ vision. Visitors will enjoy both shopping and business deals, along with experiencing UP’s craft, culture, and cuisine.

From traditional crafts like brass work, zari-zardozi, and Banarasi sarees to modern technological innovations, everything will be on display. Visitors will also get to savour the culinary heritage of Awadh, Bundelkhand, and Purvanchal regions.