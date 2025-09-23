UP Govt Releases ₹12.55 Billion As Second Installment Of MLA Local Area Development Fund

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya |

Lucknow: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has approved the release of ₹12.55 billion under the second installment of the MLA Local Area Development Fund for the financial year 2025–26. The decision provides each of the 502 legislators—403 assembly members and 99 council members—with ₹25 million (inclusive of GST) for developmental works in their constituencies.

The allocation includes ₹10.07 billion for MLAs and ₹2.47 billion for MLCs. Maurya directed officials of the Rural Development Department to ensure that spending strictly follows the scheme’s guiding principles and government orders. Funds will be deposited in DRDA accounts and utilized in line with financial propriety, economy in expenditure, and UP Budget Manual provisions. Only the actual payable GST amount on sanctioned projects may be withdrawn.

Quality assurance has been made the responsibility of district Chief Development Officers (CDOs), who are also required to provide legislators with copies of the government order and fund details within a week. By placing accountability at the district level, the Deputy CM emphasized transparency and effective utilization of funds aimed at improving grassroots infrastructure and public amenities across Uttar Pradesh.