From Lucknow Room To Noida Studios: Dr. Nidhi Jain’s Chikankari Journey

Greater Noida: Eight years ago, sitting in a small room in Lucknow, Dr. Nidhi Jain had a dream and the determination to fulfill them. Amidst family and social responsibilities, she trusted her own skills and decided to take forward traditional Lucknow Chikankari and embroidery in women’s clothing. In the beginning, resources were limited, but her determination was unshaken. With her perseverance the small venture slowly grew beyond Lucknow city and reached Noida.

Today, she not only has a presence in Lucknow but also modern studios in Noida, where 30 to 40 women have got employment. Her hard work and dedication have given her brand recognition. What makes it special is that the embroidery she produces is completely handmade, with each design taking months to create.

Dr. Jain believes her success story is not just proof of her own hard work, but also evidence of the changing environment in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, policies for women entrepreneurs directly benefited her. Be it interest-free loans, easy subsidy schemes, or the convenience of setting up a business today, every woman has the opportunity to build her identity in the state. Dr Nidhi Jain says that the Yogi government has given full support to women entrepreneurs. “Today we can hold our heads high and contribute to building a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.”2

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) is a testament to the state’s progressive vision and evolving business landscape. Dr. Jain, who built her brand in Lucknow and Noida, showcased her products at Stall No. 15, where national and international buyers highly praised her Chikankari designs. Her stall not only highlights women’s participation and employment models but also inspires other women entrepreneurs. According to Dr. Jain, UPITS 2025 is more than a trade show—it signals that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a safe and favorable investment destination for women.

According to Dr. Nidhi Jain, in the past eight and a half years, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a historic transformation. Doing business and starting a business has now become much easier. The state has made a big leap in ease of doing business. With improved infrastructure and connectivity, traders can now access national and global markets more easily. The biggest thing is that now women entrepreneurs are getting both safety and confidence.

Today, entrepreneurs like Dr. Nidhi Jain are not only becoming self-reliant themselves but are also giving other women opportunities for employment and dignified lives. Stories like hers are a proof that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing revolutionary change in the direction of women’s empowerment. Dr. Nidhi Jain’s journey is not only her personal success story but also a picture of the changing Uttar Pradesh, where women entrepreneurs are not just free to dream but are also getting solid policies and government support to fulfill them.