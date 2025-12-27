From Land To Industry: Uttar Pradesh Among Top Performers, Investors' Confidence Strengthened By CM Yogi Adityanath's Vision

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has firmly established its presence on India’s industrial map. This transformation is clearly reflected in the state’s impressive performance in the effective utilization of industrial land. While in several major states across the country, vast stretches of land in industrial parks remain idle, Uttar Pradesh stands out for ensuring that most of the industrial land made available has already been put to productive use.

So far, 286 industrial parks have been developed in the state, and the high level of industrial activity in these areas demonstrates that investment proposals have moved far beyond paperwork and into actual implementation. This is precisely why both domestic and global investors increasingly view Uttar Pradesh as a dependable industrial destination that delivers tangible results.

Industry expert S.K. Ahuja notes that under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as one of the country’s major industrial powerhouses.

The total area covered by the 286 developed industrial parks in Uttar Pradesh stands at 33,327 hectares. Nearly the entire industrial land within these parks has either already been occupied by industries or is currently in the process of establishment.

This has not only provided a strong boost to production activities but has also led to the creation of large-scale employment opportunities across the state. When compared with the situation in other states, the contrast becomes evident. For instance, in Telangana, around 30,749 hectares of land across 157 industrial parks is still available for investment, highlighting the difference in utilization efficiency.

The state government, under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, has given a clear and focused direction to industrial policy. The emphasis has not been limited to land allotment alone, but has also been on providing a secure, stable, and industry-friendly environment.

Improvements in law and order, simplification of administrative procedures, and rapid expansion of core infrastructure have been the key pillars of this approach. The development of expressways, airports, and enhanced connectivity has made industrial operations smoother and more cost-effective, further strengthening investor confidence in the state.

Industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh has been planned in a balanced and inclusive manner across regions. Initiatives such as One District One Product(ODOP), the Defence Industrial Corridor, Medical Device Park, Pharma Park, and Textile Hubs have ensured that industrial development is not confined to a few urban centers.

New industries have taken root in Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and western Uttar Pradesh as well, leading to increased employment at the local level and a reduction in regional disparities. With consistent and measurable outcomes, Uttar Pradesh has today reinforced its identity as a leading state in the national industrial landscape.

Looking ahead, the Yogi Adityanath government is placing special emphasis on the ‘Plug and Play’ model to accelerate industrial growth. Under this model, investors will be provided with ready-to-use infrastructure from day one, significantly reducing the time required to commence operations.

This forward-looking approach is expected to further enhance Uttar Pradesh’s competitive edge and position the state ahead of others in the industrial sector.