Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Vision For Employment: Gram Chaupals To Spread Awareness About 'Viksit Bharat G RAM G' | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government’s vision for employment in Uttar Pradesh is now clearly visible on the ground. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a concrete initiative has begun to take employment, training, and livelihood opportunities directly to villages through the “Viksit Bharat G RAM G” Yojana.

The government aims to ensure that every family receives the guarantee of work and that information about employment opportunities reaches people at the grassroots level through Gram Chaupals. Chief Minister Yogi has instructed officials to complete all preparations to translate the vision of Viksit Bharat into reality.

In this direction, a large-scale public awareness campaign will be conducted across the state. As part of this campaign, posters, banners, and wall paintings will be displayed in government offices, community halls, gram panchayat buildings, and Gram Sabha venues to connect people with government schemes.

Along with this, direct dialogue through Gram Chaupals will be used to inform common citizens about employment-related schemes, ensuring transparent communication and wider outreach.

Through this campaign, the employment and livelihood guarantee framework under the 'VB-G RAM G Act' is being implemented effectively. The objective is not merely to design policies, but to ensure that their benefits reach every eligible individual.

Along with discussions at Chaupals, information about the scheme will also be shared door to door. In these Gram Chaupal, people will be informed about employment schemes, available work opportunities, and their rights, so that no eligible person is left unaware or excluded.

The scheme will be promoted extensively through posters, banners, and wall paintings. Promotional materials will be installed at government offices, panchayat buildings, schools, community halls, and other public places so that no citizen remains untouched by this information.

Logos and messages related to the scheme will also be displayed at railway stations and bus terminals. The decision to promote the scheme at major public places reflects the Yogi government’s commitment to ensuring maximum outreach and awareness.

The Yogi government is also making a focused effort to ensure public participation in employment-related decision-making. Through the medium of Chaupals, people will be able to convey their needs, concerns, and suggestions directly to the administration. This participatory approach is intended to strengthen trust between the government and citizens and to make policies more responsive to ground realities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly conveyed to officials that the dream of Viksit Bharat can only be realized when villages are strong and every hand has work. With this vision, the administration has been directed to ensure that schemes do not remain confined to paper, but reach every needy person in a timely and effective manner.

This campaign will not only expand employment opportunities, but will also strengthen the rural economy and prove to be a significant step towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.