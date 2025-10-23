 Focus Sector Desks Fuel New Investment Wave In Uttar Pradesh
Focus Sector Desks Fuel New Investment Wave In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, under CM Yogi Adityanath, is emerging as a major investment hub. Focus sector desks under Invest UP are streamlining approvals and attracting crores in investments across textiles, automobiles, chemicals, electronics, and global capability centres, with major companies and industry bodies collaborating to boost the state’s industrial growth.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is rapidly emerging as India’s most dynamic investment hub. The establishment of focus sector desks under Invest UP has become a game-changer—streamlining procedures, attracting investors, and enhancing the state’s industrial image on both national and global fronts.

Guided by CM Yogi’s vision, these sector desks have mobilized investments worth crores across key areas including textiles, automobiles, chemicals, electronics, and global capability centres. Many proposals are now moving from approval to implementation stages.

In collaboration with industry bodies like ITTA, AEPC, CII, CITI, and NITRA, major companies such as Grasim, Trident, Reliance, GESL, and Shyam Sons are bringing projects to Uttar Pradesh—reinforcing the state’s march toward the vision of ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Bharat.’

With the support of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), ACMA, SMEV, and ARAI, the automobile industry in the state is gaining new momentum. Industry giants like Ashok Leyland, Minda, and Tata Motors (expansion project) are ready to invest.

With collaboration with the Indian Chemical Council (ICC), ISCM Association, and CHEMEXCIL, companies like Reliance Industries and Deepak Nitrite are working on major investment plans in the state.

With the cooperation of ICEA, ELCINA, AIEA, and IEEMA, investments in the electronics sector are rapidly increasing. Projects from companies such as Dixon, Amber, HCL-Foxconn, Haier, and LG are in the pipeline, positioning the state to become India’s next tech manufacturing hub.

With the support of NASSCOM, global companies like Adobe, AMD, and JP Morgan are moving toward establishing their Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Uttar Pradesh.

Focus Sector Desks Fuel New Investment Wave In Uttar Pradesh

