CM Yogi Adityanath Lights First Lamp At Namo Ghat, Witnesses Ganga Aarti Aboard A Cruise

Varanasi, November 5: Faith shimmered from the embrace of Mother Ganga as the crescent-shaped ghats of Kashi glowed with millions of lamps on the sacred occasion of Dev Deepawali. The city of Shiva bathed in divine radiance as the golden reflections of diyas danced upon the Ganga’s north-flowing waves — a vision as if heaven had descended upon earth.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the grand celebration by lighting the first lamp at Namo Ghat, accompanied by Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, State Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, MLA Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, District Panchayat Chairperson Poonam Maurya, and Mayor Ashok Tiwari. Together, they offered prayers to Maa Ganga before boarding a cruise to witness the celestial spectacle. As the Chief Minister greeted people from the deck, chants of “Har Har Mahadev” echoed across the ghats.

A powerful message of patriotism blended with spirituality as a replica of the Amar Jawan Jyoti was installed at Dashashwamedh Ghat, where tributes were paid to Kargil martyrs. This year’s festival was dedicated to “Operation Sindoor,” saluting the courageous mothers of the nation.

The Yogi government had aimed to light 10 lakh lamps, but public enthusiasm elevated the count to 15–25 lakh, including one lakh eco-friendly diyas made from cow dung. From ghats and temples to wells and ponds, Kashi gleamed like a garland of gold.

At Chet Singh Ghat, a 25-minute 3D projection mapping show — ‘Kashi-Katha’ — brought alive the city’s timeless spirit, depicting divine episodes from Lord Shiva and Parvati’s wedding to Lord Buddha’s teachings and Mahamana Malaviya’s founding of BHU. Across the river, a synchronized green fireworks display enthralled onlookers, its music-timed bursts reflecting like jewels upon the Ganga.

At Dashashwamedh Ghat, 21 priests and 42 Dev Kanyas performed the Maha Aarti, with the ghat adorned by 21 quintals of flowers and 51,000 lamps. The air reverberated with conch shells, bells, and chants as brave warriors were honored with the Bhagirath Shaurya Samman.

The sanctum of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple glowed with floral and light decorations, drawing huge crowds for darshan. To manage the influx of devotees and dignitaries, Varanasi was declared a no-fly zone; drone operations were restricted, and security was intensified with NDRF, water police, Anti-Romeo squads, and female officers in plain clothes ensuring safety and order.

On the night when faith met light, the eternal city once again reflected the soul of Sanatan culture — luminous, living, and eternal as the Ganga herself.