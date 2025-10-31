Calibration Flight Successfully Lands At Noida International Airport

Noida, 31 October: A significant milestone in the operationalisation of Noida International Airport (Jewar) was achieved on Friday, as a calibration flight by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) successfully landed at the airport. This crucial test, conducted before any new airport becomes operational, verifies the accuracy of the airport’s navigation and communication systems.

A calibration flight is a specialized test operation designed to ensure that the airport’s Instrument Landing System (ILS), radar, and air navigation equipment function in accordance with international safety standards.

During the exercise, specially equipped aircraft fly at varying altitudes and angles to assess the strength, stability, and precision of signals transmitted by ground systems. The process involves flight inspectors, technical engineers, and air traffic control (ATC) specialists working in coordination.

AAI’s calibration aircraft are fitted with advanced measurement instruments that capture real-time data during the flight. This data is meticulously analyzed to identify and correct any technical deviations, ensuring the highest level of system accuracy.

The successful completion of the calibration flight marks a major step forward for Jewar Airport, bringing it closer to meeting international aviation safety standards and expediting the process of securing operational clearance.