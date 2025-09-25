Berry Boost: Replacing One Daily Fruit With Blueberries Could Lower Cardiovascular Risk, Study Finds

Adding blueberries to your daily diet may significantly improve heart health and reduce cardiovascular risk |

Lucknow: A new study published in Annals of Medicine suggests that replacing one daily serving of common fruits such as apples, bananas, grapes, or melons with berries including blueberries may significantly reduce cardiovascular disease risk.

Researchers modeled U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) dietary patterns and found that even a modest substitution improved key nutrients tied to heart health.

Nutrient Gains Observed

Anthocyanin intake rose by 93.8%, vitamin C by up to 16%, and dietary fiber by 5.1%, with soluble fiber increasing by 10.2%. These compounds are known to support vascular function, lower cholesterol, and reduce oxidative stress. The swap also slightly lowered total sugars and carbohydrates, without increasing calories.

Relevance to India

Health experts say the findings carry particular importance for India, where cardiovascular disease is now the leading cause of death. Poor dietary diversity and low fiber intake are major contributors. Blueberries, available in India in multiple formats such as fresh, frozen, dried, and powdered, can be easily incorporated into traditional recipes and modern snacks alike.

Expert Opinion

Raj Kapoor, India representative of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, said the results reinforce that “small, smart changes in eating can deliver big health benefits,” adding that growing consumer and industry interest in blueberries shows strong potential for India.

Practical Takeaway

The researchers concluded that berry substitution consistently improved nutrient intake across calorie levels without altering overall macronutrient balance, making it a practical dietary upgrade.