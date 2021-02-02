Ujjain: World Wetland Day programme held at School of Excellence

Ujjain: Eco Club of Excellence School organised an event to mark World Wetland Day on Tuesday.

The theme of the event was preservation of reservoirs and waterbodies. Students from Eco Clubs of different schools took part in a discussion and a bird-watching tour.

School principal Pramod Agrawal was the special guest. District coordinator of Eco Club Brajesh Sharma highlighted the significance of Rudrasagar and Undasa Lake in the city.

Drawing contest on Feb 5

A drawing competition on the same theme is organised for students from classes IX to XII. Picture can be submitted on the A4 sheet by February 5 at Excellence School to Shashank Shukla sir. There should be at least one entry from each school.