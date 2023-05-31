WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY TODAY: Nicotine main culprit in today’s scenario, says Dr Gupta

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on May 31, city based ear, nose, throat, and oral cancer specialist Dr Rajeev Gupta said that nicotine or tobacco was the main culprit in today’s scenario. According to various data, tobacco causes heart diseases, kidney diseases, ENT disease and probably all type of cancers.

Dr Gupta said tobacco was considered primary etiological factor for head and neck cancers. He said that tobacco contains approximately more than 40 type of chemicals, including nicotine, which causes bronchial asthma, TB, heart disease and most importantly lung and mouth cancers. According to him 40% of oral cancer was caused by tobacco. Passive s smokers, including kids, also face risk of developing disease.

Dr Gupta said that even if someone quits tobacco/ cigarettes, it takes 10 years to wash off tobacco stain from the body. “If we want to make World Tobacco Day successful, then we have to pledge against using tobacco products.” He also stressed on the need of making school and college going children aware of the ill effects of tobacco.