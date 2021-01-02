Ujjain: Vikram University to launch 6 courses on biotechnology soon

Ujjain: The planning and evaluation board of Vikram University which met under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey approved a proposal to six new and employment-oriented diploma and certificate courses in School of Studies in Zoology and Bio-technology.
Diploma courses will be opened in water animal protection technology and fisheries technology. Certificate courses will be opened in industrial pollution and contaminated water treatment technology, water animals and bio-conservation technology, mushroom fertiliser manufacturing technology and laboratory technology and equipments.
