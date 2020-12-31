Ujjain: Vikram University to launch BJMC course from current session

Ujjain: Vikram University (VU) to conduct the BJMC course from the current session. Graduates from any faculty will be able to apply for in this one year course. In the present era, mass communication is expanding as a very important mode, said a University official.

According to proctor Shailendra Kumar Sharma, there are many employment opportunities in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication course. Prominent among them are journalism, public relations, electronic media, web journalism, advertising, radio, social media, news agency, news website, production house, news channel, Prasar Bharati, publication design, photography, film making, etc. After pursuing mass communication one can also take up freelancing. Students desirous of entering the course starting at School of Studies in Hindi will be able to apply online by January 7. The course is being launched with 30 seats.

For these courses apply by Jan 5

Admissions to LLM established in recently established School of Studies in Law, MP in Yoga in School of Studies in Philosophy, science and culture certificate course in Ramcharitmanas launched at School of Studies in Hindi are continuing. More than 65 applications have been received online in MA Yoga and about 30 applications in LLM till December 31. 29 applications have been submitted online in the science and culture certificate course in Ramcharitmanas. Online applications on vacant seats in these courses can be made by January 5.