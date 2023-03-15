VIKRAM NATYA SAMAROH: ‘Chanakya’ impresses many

Chanakya being staged |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Vikram Natya Samaroh under Vikramotsav, 2023 (Vikram Samvat 2079) began with the staging of ‘Chanakya’ directed by Bollywood actor and film director Manoj Joshi. The drama narrates that today there is a need for Chanakya- like policy controller. We need to understand his Kautilya side more and a message was given that nothing is greater than the nation. Ownership, family, society, citizens, wealth and property all come second to nation.

Excellent acting, beautiful stage decoration and precise dialogues kept the audience hooked throughout. Manoj Joshi presented Chanakya's foresight, planned implementation and dedication in front of the audience.

Joshi remained the centre of attraction in staging of the mythological story. His impeccable acting and timing has won him the love of theatre enthusiasts as much as on TV and films. Whenever Manoj Joshi, who often tickles in comic roles, plays the character of Chanakya, he looks different.