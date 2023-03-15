Ujjain: Youth stabbed to death during wedding procession

Deceased Sunil Parmar |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was murdered following a dispute over dancing in a wedding procession here on Monday night. Three of his friends also sustained injuries in the incident. Police have arrested four out of eight accused in the case.

Sunil Pradhan (22) son of Siddharth, a resident of Bajrang Colony, was dancing in the procession after attending the wedding of his friend Makhan, who lives in Panwasa neighborhood. In this procession, Makhan and more than 50 youths of the family were dancing to the tune of the DJ. At around 10.15 pm, the procession reached near Pratap Nagar Kalali, where Arjun son of Radharaman Vishwakarma, a 17-year-old resident of Bajrang Nagar Colony, had a dispute with the youths involved in the procession regarding the matter of changing the song on the DJ.

When the matter escalated Sunil Pradhan was stabbed in a sensitive part of his body and he fell unconscious, while Arjun, Abhishek and Deepak were also injured.

Another youth immediately took the seriously injured Sunil to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead after examination.

Panwasa police has named eight accused while another accused is still unidentified. Four of the accused persons namely Vishal Sarolia, Raj Prajapati, Suraj Verma and Abhishek Bairagi (all residents of Mayapura area) were arrested in the night itself while rest are reported to be absconding.

