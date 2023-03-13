Ujjain: Arvind Verma elected president of Swarnakar Panchayat Nyas

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The elections of Maidh Kshatriya Marwari Swarnakar Panchayat Nyas were held at Maharashtra Samaj Dharamshala Ksheer Sagar in which Pragati panel candidates defeated all five candidates of Navnirman panel by huge margin.

Returning officer Devendra Soni said that Arvind Verma got 124 votes for the post of president of Pragati Panel, his opponent Akash Soni got 57 votes, for the post of vice-president Krishankant Soni got 124 votes while Vijay Soni got 55 votes, for the post of secretary Rajkumar Soni got 123 votes while Ganesh Soni got 56 votes, for joint-secretary post Anadilal Soni got 118 votes while Rajesh Soni got 60 votes and for the post of treasurer Mohanlal Soni got 122 votes while his opponent Rajesh Soni got 57 votes.

The general meeting was held at 10 am in which outgoing president Gopal Soni thanked community members and appealed to them to unite and build a Dharamshala on the land situated at Kalapathar. Thereafter polling took place from 11 am to 3 pm. The results were declared at 6.30 pm. Returning officer handed over election papers to all the winning candidates. A victory procession was also taken out.

Read Also Festival of Rang Panchami celebrated at Ujjain's Shree Mahakaleshwar temple