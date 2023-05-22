 Ujjian: PSC prelims held amid heavy security
Around 5,227 candidates appeared in the examination.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The preliminary examination of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) was conducted on Sunday. Strict arrangements and rules were laid down to prevent cheatingáunder which shoes, slippers, belts, watches, socks, sunglasses of candidates coming to the examination centres were kept outside. The examination was conducted in two sessions. The preliminary examination of MPPSC was organised at 13 centres of the city. Around 5,227 candidates appeared in the examination. It was conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 12 noon and 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Stringent security arrangements were made outside the examination centres. Thorough whisking was done on every candidate who came here so that there could be no cheating in the examination. One of the most important examinations of Madhya Pradesh, the candidates who appeared for MPPSC preliminary had to go through strict checking outside the centre. Apart from checking, scorching summer heat also troubledácandidates, especially during the second paper. According to many candidates, the level of paper was moderate. Many questions were asked directly.

