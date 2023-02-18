Here's a glimpse of Mahashivratri celebrations at Ujjian's Mahakal Temple

By: FP News Service | February 18, 2023
Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, situated on the banks of river Shipra in MP's Ujjain
The Mahakal Temple and Mahakal Lok corridor were decorated with lights and rangolis for wedding procession of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati
Bhasma Aarti performed at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga at 2:30 am
Priests at the temple perform Rudrabhisek
Lord Shiva all decked up as Groom on the occasion of Mahashivratri
The doors opened at 2:30 am for aarti and will now remain open for 44 hours.
Lakhs of devotees from all over India throng Mahakal for Shiv Darshan
