Maha Shivratri 2023: Date, significance, holy chants, and all you need to know

Maha Shivratri, which is considered one of the most auspicious festivals, is celebrated annually with much fervour and excitement across India. This occasion, the literal translation of which is 'the great night of Shiva', will be celebrated on February 18 this year.

Significance

Out of the 12 Shivratris observed every year, Maha Shivratri is considered the most auspicious and powerful as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies that keep the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

Another story says, during Samudra Manthan, a pot emerged from the ocean which consisted of poison. All the Gods and demons were terrified that this will destroy the entire world and so, Gods went to Lord Shiva for help. To protect the entire world from the evil effects, Shiva drank the entire poison and held it in his throat instead of swallowing it. Due to this, his throat became blue and hence he came to be known as Neelakantha.

Maha Shivratri puja and fasting

On this auspicious day, followers and devotees of Shiva observe fast and special pujas are performed in several temples of Shiva across the world. They offer milk to the Shivaling and pray for moksha.

Besides the celebration of the marriage of Shiva and Shakti, unmarried women pray and observe fasts on the day to wish for a partner as compassionate as Lord Shiva. On this day, in various temples fairs and cultural programmes are also organised.

Holy chants

Several devotees pray the whole night, and chant mantras in praise of Lord Shiva. Chanting involves the holy mantra "Om namah shivaya" for 108 times and prayers like the Shivashtakam, Bilvashtakam, and praises towards goddess Parvati and Kalbhairav.

