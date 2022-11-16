Ujjain: Kaal Bhairav Mandir decorated with 400 kg flowers

The presiding deity at ancient Kaal Bhairav Mandir was beautifully decorated on account of Bhairav Ashtami in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Bhairav Ashtami festival, the famous Kaal Bhairav temple was decorated with 400 kg of flowers here on Wednesday. The fragrance of natural flowers wafted from the Garbh Grah of the temple to the outside premises. Dharmendra Sadashiv Chaturvedi, the chief priest of the Kaal Bhairav temple, said that at 6 pm the Havan was completed in the temple premises with the wish of the welfare of the whole of India. After the 9 pm aarti, the Abhishek was performed with Bhairav Sahastra Namavali. After this, the presiding deity was decorated by wearing gold and silver ornaments from the Golden Barak and Treasury and offered 56 Bhog and 4 quintals of Bundi Prasad.

Baba’s Maha Arti was performed at midnight with drums and dhols. On Thursday, the presiding deity will be made to wear the Scindia turban as per tradition and after the palanquin worship at 4 pm, Lord Kaal Bhairav’s sawari will be taken out in Bhairavgarh area.