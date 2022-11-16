Indore: ‘Dosti Campaign’ by Childline to felicitate Baal Mitras of city

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the aim of the Childline of the city to become ‘child-Friendly turns into a reality, it is celebrating a ‘Week of Friendship’. On the second day if its celebrations, a ‘Dosti Campaign’ was organised by Childline which is being run by the Aas organisation on November 15.

The team members visited different places of the city where they met the ‘Baal Mitras’. Rajesh Kumar Hingankar, additional commissioner of police, was awarded for his contributions where he informed children about safety measures. The Childline team tied a friendship band on the Baal Mitras of the city where they felicitated Anuradha from the special juvenile police unit and Rohit Mujalda and discussed measures for child protection.

“Those felicitated today with Baal Mitra badges have done a lot for the children in society. They haven’t only donated valuables, but have also educated the children about their rights and always ensured that society does well for the children,” said Rahul Gothane, Childline coordinator.

The Childline team reached the organization, Shraddhanand Bal Ashram, with president Bharti Sharma. The Childline team celebrated the friendship programme with children in the institution. Under the programme, friendship bands were tied on the children and helpline numbers were notified through different activities by the team having fun with the children.

Coordinators Rahul Gothane, Irshad Shah, Santosh Solanki, Monika Waghaye, Toshiba Sheikh and Divya Garg were part of the event.