Priyanka Gandhi may join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore: Diggy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi may join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said the final route of Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Madhya Pradesh and Indore’s phase would be announced soon.

“We received a message from Priyanka Gandhi and she might join the yatra in Indore. The decision of taking out the yatra was taken by AICC during the ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur. The route of Yatra is finalized by the security of Rahul Gandhi,” Singh said.

Talking to the media during his visit to the city on Tuesday, the former chief minister also said that he had a talk with former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan about the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“I had a word with Mahajan over phone and she also appreciated the yatra being taken out by Rahul Gandhi. We are grateful to her. The yatra is being taken out with the aim to end the difference between the rich and the poor in our country which is increasing swiftly,” he said.

Singh also targeted BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that BJP believes in events and even senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani had said that Modi is good in event management.

He also recited that Aam Aadmi Party and AIMIM are the B teams of BJP which comes to cut Congress’s vote.

