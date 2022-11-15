Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav takes part in yoga session at Saket club

Pushyamitra Bhargav performing yoga | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Yoga Mitra campaign, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav participated in a yoga session in the city on Tuesday. The yoga session was organised at the community hall of Saket Club at 6:30 am.

Bhargav was joined by the residents of the area along with ward 42 corporator Mudra Shastri and health incharge Ashwini Shukla. After the yoga session, Bhargav went on a visit to the ward.

It is noteworthy that Indore has become a milestone for cleanliness in the country. The administration is now working on similar lines in the direction of health.