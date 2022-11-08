Indore: Identifying 1.31L beneficiaries of govt schemes biggest feat says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Representational | Image/Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after he completed three months in office, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, on Monday, spoke about the targets he had met in the prescribed 90 days’ time.

“Although it wasn’t in my vision document for these three months, the biggest achievement in my brief time in office has been identifying 1.31 lakh beneficiaries of different government schemes, bringing them on the records and ensuring they get the benefits they are entitled to,” Bhargav told reporters.

The mayor said he had mainly focused on expediting ongoing infrastructure projects, adopting innovate practices, rolling out an integrated traffic management system in the city and so on. “We’ve succeeded in achieving most of the targets we set in our vision documents for three months,” he said.

“We constructed more than 3 kilometres of patches on major roads, completed renovation of heritage buildings under the Smart City project, identified places for 18 Sanjeevnis and 15 hawkers’ zones, got bylaws approved from the Mayor-in-Council, Indore Community CCTV Surveillance, selected agency for integrated traffic management system and so on,” he said.

The mayor, however, admitted that construction of a Smart Road between Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri, supply of water from newly constructed overhead tanks and a few more projects could not be completed.