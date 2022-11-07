e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 4 girls booked for assaulting a woman in Indore

MP: 4 girls booked for assaulting a woman in Indore

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four girls were booked for allegedly assaulting a woman at LIG intersection in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said. The incident occurred around 1 am on November 4 and the video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday. In the viral video, the four girls were spotted beating a woman fiercely and abusing her. MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma said that the victim lodged a complaint that she was assaulted by Megha Malviya, Tina Soni, Poonam Ahirwar and one more without any reason. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against them under various sections of IPC, including 294 (Obscene acts), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), he added. The victim works as a salesman in a pesticide shop at Dhenu market in the district. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Read Also
MP: 50-year-old man held for abducting and attempting to rape minor girl in Indore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: 4 girls booked for assaulting a woman in Indore

MP: 4 girls booked for assaulting a woman in Indore

Indore: Four girls assault woman in middle of road, video goes viral

Indore: Four girls assault woman in middle of road, video goes viral

MP: 50-year-old man held for abducting and attempting to rape minor girl in Indore

MP: 50-year-old man held for abducting and attempting to rape minor girl in Indore

Indore: The First Holy Ecstasy of 27 children at Red Church

Indore: The First Holy Ecstasy of 27 children at Red Church

Indore: ITF Men's $25,000 Prize Tennis Competition MP’s Arthav advances in qualifying round

Indore: ITF Men's $25,000 Prize Tennis Competition MP’s Arthav advances in qualifying round