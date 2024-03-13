Ujjian: Major Fire At Agrawal Diagnostics Centre; Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted, Employees Escape Unhurt...

Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted owing to a fire incident at Agrawal Diagnostics Centre in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted following a major fire that broke out at the Agrawal Diagnostics Centre located in Freeganj area here on Tuesday morning. At the time of the accident, three employees were present in the centre but they escaped unhurt. A short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire. CT scan machine, batteries and other items as well as the cabin were burnt in the fire.

There has been a fire incident in the Agrawal Diagnostics Centre some time ago also. Nitin Gothwal, an employee at the centre, said that the centre opened at around 7 am. Devendra Gehlot, Ram Dangi and Arpit were doing their work when flames and heavy smoke started coming out from the CT scan chamber at around 7.30 am.

Dangi said that first, he informed the centre operator Dr Vijay Agrawal over the phone and then informed the fire brigade station also. After receiving the information, other employees Adil, Vinod and others reached there.

Even before the firefighters reached the spot, efforts were made to extinguish the fire by breaking the doors. A total of three fire engines of the fire brigade arrived one after the other and after about 30 minutes of efforts, the fire was brought under control.

Gehlot said that while trying to extinguish the fire and save the goods, the condition of the employees had started deteriorating due to the smoke.

Employees of Tirupati Hospital, located just behind the centre, said that the flames had reached the wall of the hospital. The employees here broke the window of the centre and helped extinguish the fire with water pipes.