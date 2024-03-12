 Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Signs Agreement With MakeMyTrip, redBus
MakeMyTrip will collaborate with the tourism department to intensify the focus on promoting pilgrimage and wildlife-led travel experiences.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Signs Agreement With MakeMyTrip, redBus | FP Photo

Mumbai: Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with MakeMyTrip and redBus to foster sustainable tourism development and promote the state as a 'premier' tourist destination.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), online travel firm MakeMyTrip will provide offline and online training sessions to existing and upcoming homestay operators to help them understand the various nuances of promoting and running such properties effectively, Madhya Pradesh Department of Tourism said in a statement.

Further, MakeMyTrip will collaborate with the tourism department to intensify the focus on promoting pilgrimage and wildlife-led travel experiences that the state has to offer through its platform, according to the statement.

redBus to be official online bus ticketing partner

redBus will be recognised as the official "Online Bus Ticketing Partner" by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and will work to help travellers discover the far reaches of the state.

"Madhya Pradesh is committed to showcasing and curating newer experiences to suit modern travellers across age groups. We believe this collaboration will help us tap into newer approaches and avenues to support our goal in a conscious, sustainable, and equitable manner," Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, said.

