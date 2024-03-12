 MP: Kuno Gears Up To Build Shelters To Safeguard Newly-Born Cheetah Cubs From Scorching Heat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Kuno Gears Up To Build Shelters To Safeguard Newly-Born Cheetah Cubs From Scorching Heat

MP: Kuno Gears Up To Build Shelters To Safeguard Newly-Born Cheetah Cubs From Scorching Heat

Wildlife experts suggested that cheetahs survive better in cooler temperatures.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
article-image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Female Cheetah Gamini's newly-born cubs ushered a wave of happiness in the Kuno National Park. The five cubs born on March 10 are reported to be in good health, however there have been incidents in the past when some cubs couldn't survive the heat.

To protect the spotted babies from the scorching heat , the Kuno National Park management is gearing to build shelters in line with the suggestions of wildlife experts that cheetahs survive better in cooler temperature.

Read Also
MP: NIA Detains Youths From Bhopal, Barwani For Links With Khalistani Organisation; Raids Across...
article-image

According to information, the DFO of Kuno Wildlife Division, said that they are planning to prepare four shaded areas within enclosures to protect the cubs born between January and March from the rising temperatures.

The summer season has historically been challenging for these cheetahs, with several deaths recorded due to heat-related issues. Management authorities confirm that they are closely monitoring cheetahs and cubs during this period to ensure their well-being.

Read Also
MP: Youth Thrashes Joint Commissioner With Rod After Their Cars ‘Touch’ While Reversing
article-image

Notably, a successful mating between male cheetah Pavak and female cheetah Gamini in November has contributed to the growth of the cheetah population in the park. This mating resulted in Gamini giving birth to five healthy cubs.

Currently, there are 26 Cheetahs-- including 13 cubs, wandering in the lush forest area of Kuno National Park.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Kuno Gears Up To Build Shelters To Safeguard Newly-Born Cheetah Cubs From Scorching Heat

MP: Kuno Gears Up To Build Shelters To Safeguard Newly-Born Cheetah Cubs From Scorching Heat

MP: NIA Detains Youths From Bhopal, Barwani For Links With Khalistani Organisation; Raids Across...

MP: NIA Detains Youths From Bhopal, Barwani For Links With Khalistani Organisation; Raids Across...

MP Gets 4th Vande Bharat Between Delhi-Khajuraho As PM Modi Inaugurates 10 Semi-High Speed Trains...

MP Gets 4th Vande Bharat Between Delhi-Khajuraho As PM Modi Inaugurates 10 Semi-High Speed Trains...

Bhopal: AI-Powered Traffic Signals Are Not Smart Enough To Ease Vehicular Flow

Bhopal: AI-Powered Traffic Signals Are Not Smart Enough To Ease Vehicular Flow

Bhopal: CM For Empowering Kanha Forest Staffers To Handle Naxal Threat

Bhopal: CM For Empowering Kanha Forest Staffers To Handle Naxal Threat