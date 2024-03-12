MP: Kuno Gears Up To Build Shelters To Safeguard Newly-Born Cheetah Cubs From Scorching Heat

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Female Cheetah Gamini's newly-born cubs ushered a wave of happiness in the Kuno National Park. The five cubs born on March 10 are reported to be in good health, however there have been incidents in the past when some cubs couldn't survive the heat.

To protect the spotted babies from the scorching heat , the Kuno National Park management is gearing to build shelters in line with the suggestions of wildlife experts that cheetahs survive better in cooler temperature.

According to information, the DFO of Kuno Wildlife Division, said that they are planning to prepare four shaded areas within enclosures to protect the cubs born between January and March from the rising temperatures.

The summer season has historically been challenging for these cheetahs, with several deaths recorded due to heat-related issues. Management authorities confirm that they are closely monitoring cheetahs and cubs during this period to ensure their well-being.

Notably, a successful mating between male cheetah Pavak and female cheetah Gamini in November has contributed to the growth of the cheetah population in the park. This mating resulted in Gamini giving birth to five healthy cubs.

Currently, there are 26 Cheetahs-- including 13 cubs, wandering in the lush forest area of Kuno National Park.