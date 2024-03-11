MP: Youth Thrashes Joint Commissioner With Rod After Their Cars ‘Touch’ While Reversing

MP: Youth's Assault Joint Commissioner After Cars Touch During Backing Up In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A case of assault on the Joint Commissioner of Land Records was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district. The accused youth, along with his female friend, allegedly slapped the officer and beat him up with a rod, apparently, because the officer’s car touched his car, while reversing. The incident was reported on Sunday night and a case has been registered in the matter while the accused are on the run.

The incident took place in the Gast ka Tazia area of the city. When the accused came to know that the person whom they assaulted was an officer, both of them immediately ran away.

Youth slapped the officer

Officer Akhilesh Jain was returning home after listening to a sermon with the family. The accused youth and the girl had parked their car in the middle of the road near Sarafa School. The girl was on the driving seat. The officer's car was parked in front of this car. While backing up, his car touched the car of the accused. The accused young man got down from the car, started quarreling with Jain and also slapped him. Later, the girl also joined.

Accused on the run

Pradeep Pandey, his brother Gajanand Pandey and nephew Vaibhav came to save the officer. The accused fought with them as well, after which they sustained minor injuries. After the assault, the accused and the girl sat in the car and fled the scene.

Kotwali police station in-charge Ramesh Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered and the police are looking for the accused.