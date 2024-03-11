MP: 3-Year-Old Falls Into Mine Pit While Playing In Gwalior, Dies |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl died after she fell into a closed ballast mine while playing in Gwalior on Sunday afternoon. To save her daughter, mother also jumped into the mine, however, got stuck in swamp of ballast and mud. Villagers timely rescued her, while the kid died on the spot.

As soon as information about the incident was received, the local councilor and other people reached the spot. Police were also informed about the incident but the family refused to lodge a complaint or conduct a post-mortem.

Open mine pits posing danger

According to information, Gwalior Bahodapur New Kishanbagh Colony is situated near the mine of Gaud Mohalla Bara village. There once used to be a mine of black gravel here. The ballast extracted from here was used for support between the railway tracks. When the city expanded, the mine came inside the city and was closed, but the mine pits left carelessly are putting people's lives in danger every day.

Rinku Gaur (30) lives with his family in Gaur Mohalla. Apart from him, his wife Vandana (27), two daughters and a son, aged 2 months, live together. Rinku's 3 year old daughter Aashiqui Gaur was playing outside the house on Sunday afternoon. While playing, she reached near the mine pit. As soon as her feet reached near the mine, the soil caved in and she fell down into the mine in a heap. Within no time she got covered in mud and garbage. When the mother working nearby came to know, she jumped into the mine to save her daughter.

Neighbours saved mother

As soon as the incident was known, people living nearby reached there and held each other's hands, descended into the pit of the mine and somehow pulled out the girl's mother Vandana Gaur, but there was no sign of the girl. After this, people started groping here and there with their hands for about 20 minutes and the girl's frock got stuck in their hands. After which, the girl’s body was taken out. As soon as information about the incident was received, Ward No. 1 councilor Asif Ali reached the spot and helped the local citizens.