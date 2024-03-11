 MP: Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen From Farmer's House, 4 Suspects Taken Into Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen From Farmer's House, 4 Suspects Taken Into Custody

MP: Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen From Farmer's House, 4 Suspects Taken Into Custody

Police registered a case and started interrogation by taking 4 suspects into custody.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 04:20 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a daring daylight burglary, miscreants stole jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from a house in village Goyla Bujurg of Bhairavgarh police station area. During this time, the farmer family living in the house had gone to the fields and within an hour the miscreants committed the crime. Police registered a case and started interrogation by taking 4 suspects into custody.

Read Also
Indore: Average 17% Hike In Guideline At 2k Locations Proposed
article-image

Mangilal Chaudhary, son of Asaram Choudhary, a resident of village Goyala Bujurg said that wheat harvest was running on the farm and hence all the family members had gone there. Mangilal and his 9-year-old grandson were at home. He locked the house at around 11.30 am and went to the farm where he gave water to the buffalo. Meanwhile, when his daughter-in-law Seema returned home around 12.30 pm, she saw that the locks of the doors were broken and things were scattered.

The daughter-in-law reached the farm located 200 meters away from the house and informed the family about this. When everyone left work and came home, they saw that the locks of the iron boxes were also broken. The safe was lying in the courtyard. This was immediately informed to Bhairavgarh police. Mangilal said that the thieves broke 8 locks of boxes, shelves and doors. A gold necklace, armlet 25 grams, gold mangalsutra, silver anklets 400 grams, gold bangle 25 grams, silver 500 grams and Rs 10,000 in cash were stolen from the boxes of his wife and daughter-in-law.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen From Farmer's House, 4 Suspects Taken Into Custody

MP: Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen From Farmer's House, 4 Suspects Taken Into Custody

MP: AMRUT Schemes Fail To Solve Drinking Water Crisis

MP: AMRUT Schemes Fail To Solve Drinking Water Crisis

MP: Land Dispute Triggers Tension In Mhow

MP: Land Dispute Triggers Tension In Mhow

MP: CM Launches 'Lakhpati Didi' Initiative For Direct Financial Aid

MP: CM Launches 'Lakhpati Didi' Initiative For Direct Financial Aid

MP: Study Circle Meeting Taxation Issues Held

MP: Study Circle Meeting Taxation Issues Held