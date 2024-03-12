MP: NIA Detains Youths From Bhopal, Barwani For Links With Khalistani Organisation; Raids Across North & Central India

File pic

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Madhya Pradesh in connection with its ongoing probe in the terrorist-gangster nexus case on Tuesday. The team raided 30 locations across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh including Bhopal, Burhanpur, Khargone and Barwani districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Based on the input, NIA had detained a youth from Khanugaon, Bhopal for his alleged links with a Khalistani organisation. He is currently being interrogated.

Police sources said that the youth is being interrogated in the safe house in Bhopal. Here, the team raided the house of the tent house operator in Mendori but returned empty handed. The young man living in Mendori belongs to Punjab. Notably, NIA had also raided Khanugaon, Bhopal about five months ago, when an elderly man was detained.

Searches in the den of illegal weapons in Khargone

NIA teams have reached two police station areas in Khargone district, Bhagwanpura and Goganwa area. Searching and interrogation is being done in Satipura of Bhagwanpura. Both places are dens of illegal weapons. Khargone's Additional SP MS Baria said that NIA has sought the help of the local police.

Youth interrogated in Barwani

NIA interrogated a youth named Deepak Patil in Khadki village of Rajpur police station area of the district. After interrogation, the team reached Varla police station area of Umarti-- a district considered as a stronghold of illegal weapons.