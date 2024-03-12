2008 Malegaon Blast Case: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur Skips NIA Court Hearing, Warrant Issued

Pragya Thakur | PTI

Mumbai: A special NIA court in Mumbai issued a bailable warrant of Rs10,000 against BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, for failing to attend court's proceedings on Monday, even after court's specific directions to appear with a medical certificate.

Earlier in the day, Thakur's lawyer filed an application seeking exemption from appearance for his client on medical grounds. But the court rejected the plea, issued a warrant of Rs10,000, and asked the NIA to file a report on this on March 20.

Thakur Sought Exemption Earlier On Medical Grounds

On the previous occasion, on March 5, Thakur had sought exemption from personal appearance on the same medical grounds. The court had allowed her plea only on the condition that she should remain present in the court on Monday along with original medical certificate. However, on Monday too, Thakur missed the court's date.

“It was specifically directed that Thakur remain present on March 11, along with medical certificates, considering her last application (filed on March 5). Despite aforesaid directions neither she is present nor the original medical certificate is produced on record,” the court observed.

Besides, last month, the court, while granting her exemption from appearance, had asked Thakur to stay in Mumbai and if there is ill-health, she could get treatment in Mumbai.

“Time to time, their exemption applications for the reasons put-forth by them are also considered by the court. It is also observed that some accused are residents of other states and while moving the application they used to mention that they used to face the difficulty to get the tickets at eleventh hour. So, they could not attend the court,” the court had said, making it mandatory for all the accused to make arrangements in advance for the hearing of the case.