 2008 Malegaon Blast Trial: After 16 Years Of Tragedy, NIA Court Orders To Attach Properties Of Absconding Accused In The Case
Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Mumbai: Sixteen years after the 2008 Malegaon blast, the special NIA court has ordered to attach properties of absconding accused Ramchandra Kalsangra as he failed to present himself for the trial.

Kalsangara is accused of having planted an explosive-laden bike near a mosque in Malegaon. The bike was allegedly owned by BJP MP Pragya Thakur.

Six Dead, Multiple Injured In 2008 Blast

Six people were killed and 101 were injured in the blast on September 29, 2008. Kalsangra has been absconding after the blast. The court has issued a warrant against him and declared Kalsangra proclaimed offender as he failed to appear before the court.

Judge Lahoti said his predecessor had issued a warrant against Kalsangra but it could not be executed as the accused had absconded.

article-image
