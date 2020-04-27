Ujjain's RD Gardi Medical College to get 4 Crore a month for treating coronavirus positive cases

Amid the historic Covid-19 outbreak the private players in medical sector are not leaving any stone unturned to mint maximum money in the name of treating the patients.

According to sources, the sudden, surprising and rather secret visit of the principal secretary Nitesh Vyas, here on Monday, is an attempt by the administration to save itself from further embarrassment.

The fallout of the visit is that RD Gardi Medical College management, which was in limelight due to several severe mismanagements during past one month including news like continuous deaths of Covid-19 patients, finally agreed to cooperate with the administration.

However, here lies the wheeling and dealing part of the whole affair. “RDGMC has sought a package of Rs 4 crore per month to ensure smooth arrangements,” admitted a senior official. When asked, a responsible health officer told Free Press that requisite amount will be cleared smoothly and as per the instructions of seniors this arrangement will remain in force for three months at least.

The entire schedule of the principal secretary’s was chalked out in such a way so that it can be portrayed that the government is serious enough towards the ever-worsening situation of Covid-19 outbreak in Ujjain headquarters as well as the entire revenue division.

Other than officials concerned, only a selected few managed to meet him. Amid all the meetings, inspections and publicity, a formula was arrived at to divert the attention of people from the grim circumstances.

Though Vyas does not hold the charge of medical affairs, still he was sent here. It was officially claimed that Vyas being Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bain’s envoy paid this visit amid pandemic and due to criticisms of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in dealing with the crisis. His visit also holds significance in wake of the new home-cum-health minister Narottam Mishra being bestowed Ujjain division’s charge.

‘Send our doctors behind bars’

A senior official contended that more than 50 sample reports of patients of Ujjain, which were officially dispatched from CMHO office from March 24, onwards are yet not received from the MGM College, Indore. “We have no choice other than to rely on RD Gardi Medical College, Ujjain. However, here arrangements are so poor that a sanitation employee is paid only Rs 2,000 per month. Lunch and dinner to patients is being provided in polythene bags. Nobody seems to be least concern about people’s welfare. When we take the responsible persons to task, they tell us nonchalantly, “If you are so displeased with our work then send our doctors behind bars,” he disclosed.

What did Ujjain get?

A senior official admitted that Vyas was sent specially looking at deteriorating situation in Ujjain. “The officer summoned RD Gardi Medical College management and IMA members. Dr Sudhir Gawarikar was authorised today to look after the internal management at RDGMC. Additional collector will be incharge of the overall management and it will be bounding on RDGMC. Vyas okayed a package of about Rs 4 crore per month which was sought by the RDGMC. Government has assured that it will pay for overall arrangements. RDGMC finally understood that they were on the wrong foot. RDGMC has been curtly told that no hurdle will now be accepted from their side. Do you get such a huge amount in normal condition?” the authority in question revealed to this correspondent.