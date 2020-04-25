Ujjain: Show cause notice issued to RD Gardi Medical College, CM irked over poor services, hospital’s management indifference

Collector Shashank Mishra on Saturday issued a show cause notice to the director of the college under sections 151 and 57 of Management Disaster Act and Section 7 of Essential Service Maintenance Act for taking punitive action against the management and cancellation of the license granted to the college.

Despite repeated warnings and advisories by the administration RD Gardi Medical College administration failed to provide a quality line of treatment and to the patients of Covid-19 and patients.

The administration has earmarked the Medical College for treatment of Covid-19 patients but admitted patients and their attendants are not satisfied with the services provided by the hospital’s management, like availability of doctors and paramedical staffers, quality food, potable water, proper sanitization and maintaining of cleanliness.

Although the district administration has repeatedly asked the authorities to improve services of the Medical College but the college administration has largely remained indifferent to all these developments. Consequently, the administration has issued a show cause notice.

CM instructs district administration to improve services in RD Gardi Medical College

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his grave concerns on mismanagement prevalent in RD Gardi Medical College and instructed the district administration to take stern steps to improve services there. He further told that inconveniences in treatment will not be tolerated.

Lab technicians praised

The district health department praised two laboratory technicians for showing promptness in collection of samples across the city round the clock. As per the department, Devendra Gothwal and Abhishek Rishi are doing tremendous work of collecting the samples of Covid19 suspects across the city round the clock. As per the department the duo so far has collected over 1,500 samples and sent the same to the laboratories for testing with continuous follow-ups for their reports. CHMO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinhahas also appreciated the duo for their dedication to work in the crucial time of pandemic.